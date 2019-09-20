BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

BANF has been the topic of several other reports. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $56.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.26.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Norick acquired 2,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,916,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,693,000 after buying an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,182,000 after buying an additional 69,030 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 13.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 501,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after buying an additional 59,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 31.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 41,076 shares during the last quarter. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

