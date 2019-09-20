Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $24.26. Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 103 shares.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.