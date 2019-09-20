Bank of America Analysts Give SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) a $22.00 Price Target

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) received a $22.00 target price from Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.51.

SEAS stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,464. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,827 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $174,693.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signition LP boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signition LP now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

