Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son makes up about 2.6% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $67,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after buying an additional 57,763 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 84,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 170,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 563,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.81. 9,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,672. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

