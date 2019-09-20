BANKEX (BKX) Trading Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last week, BANKEX has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One BANKEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, OKEx and Hotbit. BANKEX has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $379,070.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00040116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $541.51 or 0.05285132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BANKEX Profile

BANKEX (BKX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,226,901 tokens. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Hotbit, Simex, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BANKEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

