BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Get BAVARIAN NORDIC/S alerts:

Shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $875.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). BAVARIAN NORDIC/S had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BAVARIAN NORDIC/S will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (BVNRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BAVARIAN NORDIC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAVARIAN NORDIC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.