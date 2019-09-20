BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Stock Price Up 0.7%

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 131 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 130.42 ($1.70), approximately 250,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 287,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.50 ($1.69).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from BB Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, insider Justin Stebbing acquired 4,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £5,805.80 ($7,586.31).

About BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH)

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

