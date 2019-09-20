BCE (TSE:BCE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.61

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.61 and traded as high as $64.43. BCE shares last traded at $64.24, with a volume of 1,635,548 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion and a PE ratio of 19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.61.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.89 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.793 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.23%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

