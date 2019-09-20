Beacon (BECN) Market Capitalization Achieves $189,996.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Beacon has a market cap of $189,996.00 and approximately $168.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 133.5% higher against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00647919 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00018855 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004844 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000260 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002584 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 10,001,549 coins and its circulating supply is 9,750,688 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

