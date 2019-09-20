Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Trading 2% Higher

Bearing Lithium Corp (CVE:BRZ)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, approximately 18,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 44,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market cap of $17.69 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23.

Bearing Lithium Company Profile (CVE:BRZ)

Bearing Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. The company's principal project is the 18% owned Maricunga project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bearing Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bearing Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.