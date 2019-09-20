BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:BC12) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.80

Shares of BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:BC12) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $7.80. BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 181,137 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.59.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.