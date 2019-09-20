Bev Dew Purchases 110 Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) Stock

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) insider Bev Dew acquired 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($195.48).

Bev Dew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Bev Dew acquired 189 shares of Kier Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($195.10).

KIE traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 137 ($1.79). 4,770,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,724. Kier Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 58.40 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,109.47 ($14.50). The stock has a market cap of $225.34 million and a P/E ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 251.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.18.

KIE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 339.25 ($4.43).

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

