BidaskClub Upgrades Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPSI. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price target on Computer Programs & Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Dougherty & Co raised Computer Programs & Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Computer Programs & Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $20.99 on Thursday. Computer Programs & Systems has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $119,200.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,405.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $73,669.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,729,593.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,830 shares of company stock worth $264,533. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

