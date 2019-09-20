Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Tops $0.0281 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Escodex. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $310,390.00 and approximately $19,164.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002309 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 11,050,612 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

