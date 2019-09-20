bitUSD (BITUSD) Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. bitUSD has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $4,187.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitUSD has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One bitUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00009623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bitUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00208337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.69 or 0.01205722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00092531 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017409 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020687 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 3,063,300 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.