Blackmoon Price Tops $0.55 (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Blackmoon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00005325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Tidex, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Blackmoon has a market cap of $21.82 million and $3,848.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blackmoon has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blackmoon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00210066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.47 or 0.01216243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00093865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018029 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020403 BTC.

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon launched on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmooncrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

Blackmoon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Liqui, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blackmoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blackmoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.