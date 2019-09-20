BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst (LON:BRLA) Shares Down 0.5%

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 460.07 ($6.01) and last traded at GBX 460.07 ($6.01), 10,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 43,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 462.50 ($6.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of $186.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 486.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 421.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.14.

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Company Profile (LON:BRLA)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

