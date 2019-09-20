Blockparty (BOXX Token) (BOXX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $772.00

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bittrex and UPbit. Over the last week, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a market cap of $536,023.00 and approximately $772.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00210941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.01215262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00093853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017806 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020645 BTC.

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Token Profile

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,453,993 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty. Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official website is www.goblockparty.com.

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Token Trading

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bancor Network and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

