Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of BE stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. 2,762,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,776. The company has a market cap of $385.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $38.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.56 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 539.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 721.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $10,129,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 644,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

