Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.14. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 2,103 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKEP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.84.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

In other news, Director Robert Howard Lampton sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,190,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 261,582 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,483,000. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

