Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR to Issue — Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BEDU)

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) declared a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.55. 31,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,972. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $692.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEDU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 24th.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

