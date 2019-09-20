Brokerages Anticipate Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) to announce sales of $2.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the lowest is $2.39 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year sales of $9.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $10.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.00 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion.

Shares of LNG traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.16. 69,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,656. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $71.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average of $65.53.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

