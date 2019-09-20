Brokerages Anticipate Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Euroseas’ earnings. Euroseas reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Euroseas will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Euroseas.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

ESEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Maxim Group set a $1.00 price target on shares of Euroseas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.76. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

