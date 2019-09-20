Brokerages Anticipate LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Post $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.90. LGI Homes reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $461.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.08 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $84.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BTIG Research cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Shares of LGIH stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.46. 4,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average is $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 15.20 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.51. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $85.41.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $2,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,058 shares in the company, valued at $42,392,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 8,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $724,063.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,955,390.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 64,083.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in LGI Homes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in LGI Homes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

