Brokerages Set $18.00 Target Price for Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB)

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Two Rivers Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Two Rivers Bancorp an industry rank of 184 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRCB shares. Boenning Scattergood cut Two Rivers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 24,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Rivers Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,146. Two Rivers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 22.19%. Equities analysts predict that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Two Rivers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

