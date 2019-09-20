Brokerages Set Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Target Price at $26.67

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCEI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

BCEI stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $486.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93.

In other news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $61,857.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,209.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 48,962.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

