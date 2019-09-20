Brokerages Set Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Target Price at $106.88

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRI. B. Riley set a $118.00 price target on Carter’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $119,948.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,807.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CRI traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,526. Carter’s has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $109.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

