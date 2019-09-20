Brokerages Set Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT at $32.57

Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $31.00 price target on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of CHRS stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $21.72. 659,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,645. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.96. Coherus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Healy sold 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $2,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,818 shares of company stock worth $12,777,859 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $3,449,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 217,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $25,695,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 83.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

