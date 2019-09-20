Brokerages Set Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Target Price at $37.09

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.74.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 746,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after buying an additional 41,399 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 245,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,488,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 476,337 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 37,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.11. 7,920,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,094,640. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 39.80% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

