Brokerages Set Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Target Price at $55.29

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $80.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

SBGI traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

In other news, COO Steven M. Marks sold 3,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David D. Smith acquired 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $21,764,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 77.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 626,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,099,000 after buying an additional 273,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,274,000 after buying an additional 317,424 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,064.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 217,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after buying an additional 199,259 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,080,000 after buying an additional 355,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 30.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 691,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,088,000 after buying an additional 161,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

