Brokerages Set Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) PT at $27.00

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Zumiez to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Zumiez from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 target price on Zumiez and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 764,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,232. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $817.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $33.47.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $5,412,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,993,231.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,421 shares of company stock worth $10,238,720. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Zumiez by 853.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,310 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 501.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.