Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given a $47.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) received a $47.00 target price from B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.29% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

BRKS has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,980. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $203.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $136,653.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

