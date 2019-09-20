Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Lowered to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock.

BF.B has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on Brown-Forman and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price objective on Brown-Forman and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Brown-Forman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown-Forman from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of BF.B stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.63. 6,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.77. Brown-Forman has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.83.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.14 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown-Forman will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

