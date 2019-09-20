Burst Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, C-CEX, Bittrex and Coinroom. Burst has a total market capitalization of $14.69 million and $74,582.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,062,384,912 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX, Livecoin, Upbit and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

