Cabot Energy (LON:CAB) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Cabot Energy PLC (LON:CAB)’s stock price rose 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), approximately 1,919 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 67,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27.

About Cabot Energy (LON:CAB)

Cabot Energy Plc engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Canada, Italy, and Australia. The company holds interest in oil production play covering an area of approximately 58,000 acres located in north west Alberta, Canada; a 100% interest in PEL 629 license covering an area of 1.4 million acres located in Otway Basin, South Australia; and onshore and offshore permits containing exploration prospects located in Italy.

