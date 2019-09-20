Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.02

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.02 and traded as high as $11.26. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 5,321 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the second quarter worth $41,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the first quarter worth $54,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $112,000.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

