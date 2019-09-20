Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Callaway Golf from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Callaway Golf from an equal rating to a weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $20.12. 31,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,139. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $446.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

Callaway Golf declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Richard H. Arnett sold 13,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $262,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 349.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after buying an additional 627,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 184.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after buying an additional 576,838 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 283.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 545,721 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at about $7,735,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 19.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,876,000 after buying an additional 384,630 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

