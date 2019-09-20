Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.68. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

CNQ stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $33.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,109,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $946,906,000 after acquiring an additional 582,768 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,403,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $740,486,000 after acquiring an additional 473,090 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,618,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,818,000 after acquiring an additional 376,085 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 23.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $494,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,000 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,907,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,828,000 after acquiring an additional 66,697 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.