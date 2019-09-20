Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.88.

CNQ stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $33.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 348.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

