Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.99

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.99 and last traded at C$38.91, with a volume of 145060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.64.

CU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CSFB raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.03.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$902.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.0799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert John Normand sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.45, for a total transaction of C$109,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at C$701,771.85. Also, Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,928 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total transaction of C$74,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$141,064.

About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

