Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) is Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,109,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578,099 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises about 1.0% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $191,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,372,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,589,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,423,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,410,000 after purchasing an additional 580,140 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 104.5% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,127,000 after purchasing an additional 513,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 57.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 979,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,588,000 after purchasing an additional 355,452 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,570.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.89.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,778. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $100.55. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

