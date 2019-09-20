Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.29

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $2.65. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 116,923 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CJ shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.77.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.95 million and a P/E ratio of 4.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.55.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$106.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

