Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Care.com’s earnings. Care.com reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Care.com will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Care.com.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Care.com had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRCM shares. BTIG Research raised Care.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Care.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Care.com in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Care.com in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Care.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

CRCM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 491,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,454. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $333.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 135.60 and a beta of 0.98. Care.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

In other news, insider David Krupinski sold 3,120 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $30,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 17,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $167,823.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,228,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,068,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,488 shares of company stock valued at $211,012 in the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Care.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Care.com by 82,800.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Care.com in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Care.com in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Care.com in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

