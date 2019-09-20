Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Given a $52.00 Price Target at Nomura

Nomura set a $52.00 target price on Carnival (NYSE:CCL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCL. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Carnival from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.39.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,221,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Carnival has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $67.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald bought 22,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Carnival by 4.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Carnival by 8.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 18.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Carnival by 0.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 255,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.