Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Carnival to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Nomura cut Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.39.

CCL opened at $48.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. Carnival has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $67.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald acquired 22,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 12,460.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after buying an additional 4,277,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Carnival by 22.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,734,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,721,000 after buying an additional 3,925,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,518 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $58,188,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

