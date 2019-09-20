Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,968,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 826,725 shares.The stock last traded at $51.60 and had previously closed at $50.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average of $48.72.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.46%. Catalent’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $853,268.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.64 per share, with a total value of $103,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $7,481,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Catalent by 4.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,615,000 after purchasing an additional 388,615 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $3,362,000.

Catalent Company Profile (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

