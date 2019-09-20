Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA) Shares Down 32.4%

Shares of Ceiba Investments Ltd (LON:CBA) were down 32.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.02), approximately 0 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.47 ($1.51).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.38 million and a PE ratio of 39.00.

