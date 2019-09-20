Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of CAML stock opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.71) on Monday. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274 ($3.58). The stock has a market cap of $365.17 million and a P/E ratio of 7.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 192.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

