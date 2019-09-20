Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

CENT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Thomas J. Colligan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,011.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 621.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 308.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 611.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CENT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,938. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.99 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

