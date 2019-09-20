CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given a $57.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) has been assigned a $57.00 target price by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $57.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rowe boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,200. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $5,099,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,872.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,083,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,343 shares of company stock valued at $11,786,901 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in CF Industries by 27.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in CF Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 47,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.